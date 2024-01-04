Almonor and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8) at Merrimack Warriors (6-8) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7;…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8) at Merrimack Warriors (6-8)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces the Merrimack Warriors after Ansley Almonor scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 104-71 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Warriors have gone 4-0 in home games. Merrimack ranks eighth in the NEC in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Jordan Derkack paces the Warriors with 6.1 boards.

The Knights are 3-5 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 2.7.

Merrimack’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Merrimack gives up.

The Warriors and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Almonor is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 16.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Moore is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.