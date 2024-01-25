Almonor and Fairleigh Dickinson host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8, 4-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-11, 3-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8, 4-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-11, 3-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Ansley Almonor scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-69 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 4-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 4-1 in conference games. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Kellen Amos averaging 5.1.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almonor is averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Blue Devils. Tre Breland III is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

