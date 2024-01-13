Allenspach scores 18 off the bench, Samford knocks off VMI 134-96

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Samford past VMI 134-96…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Samford past VMI 134-96 on Saturday night.

Allenspach also contributed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 Southern Conference). Achor Achor scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. A.J. Staton-McCray was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals. It was the 15th straight victory for the Bulldogs.

The Keydets (3-14, 0-4) were led by Taeshaud Jackson, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Stephen Olowoniyi added 16 points and 10 rebounds for VMI. Tyran Cook also had 16 points and four assists.

Samford took the lead with 19:43 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Achor led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 72-54 at the break. Samford extended its lead to 91-59 during the second half, fueled by a 17-3 scoring run. Staton-McCray scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Samford plays Western Carolina on the road on Tuesday, and VMI hosts Furman on Wednesday.

