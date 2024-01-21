Live Radio
Allen’s 15 help Marist beat Siena 50-48

The Associated Press

January 21, 2024, 4:42 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Max Allen scored 15 points as Marist beat Siena 50-48 on Sunday.

Matt McCool’s layup with four seconds remaining provided the winning margin for the Red Foxes.

Allen added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Red Foxes (9-7, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jadin Collins scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 8 from the floor, and added three steals.

Sean Durugordon led the Saints (3-15, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

