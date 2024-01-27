Allen scores 26, Portland State defeats Montana State 94-91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — KJ Allen had 26 points in Portland State’s 94-91 victory over Montana State on Saturday night.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — KJ Allen had 26 points in Portland State’s 94-91 victory over Montana State on Saturday night.

Allen had seven rebounds for the Vikings (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Isiah Kirby scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Bobby Harvey was 6-of-10 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Jaden Geron made two free throws that gave Montana State a 91-83 lead with 1:06 to play. KJ Allen answered with a 3-pointer six seconds later and Isaiah Johnson threw down a put-back dunk before Ismail Habib made another 3 to make it a tie game with 40 seconds to play. Johnson stole the ball and made the first of two free throws but grabbed his own rebound after the second and Allen capped the scoring when he made two foul shots with three seconds to go.

Robert Ford III led the Bobcats (10-11, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Montana State also got 16 points from Brandon Walker. Brian Goracke also had 12 points.

Up next for Portland State is a matchup Saturday with Sacramento State at home. Montana State hosts Eastern Washington on Thursday.

