Ali scores 17 to guide Akron to 80-76 victory over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ali Ali’s 17 points helped Akron defeat Ball State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

Ali was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Zips (11-4, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Greg Tribble had 14 points and was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Cardinals (8-7, 0-3) were led in scoring by Basheer Jihad, who finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jalin Anderson added 21 points and five assists for Ball State. In addition, Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.

Tribble scored nine points in the first half and Akron went into halftime trailing 35-33. Ali’s 15-point second half helped Akron close out the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

