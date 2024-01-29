Ali leads Akron against Eastern Michigan after 23-point showing

Akron Zips (15-5, 7-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-11, 2-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (15-5, 7-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-11, 2-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ali Ali scored 23 points in Akron’s 70-68 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan is ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Julius Ellerbe leads the Eagles with 4.8 boards.

The Zips are 7-1 in conference play.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 76.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.4 Eastern Michigan gives up.

The Eagles and Zips face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellerbe is averaging 5.1 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

