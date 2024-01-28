Alcorn State visits Harmon and Bethune-Cookman

Alcorn State Braves (4-15, 3-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (4-15, 3-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Zion Harmon scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 82-71 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Elijah Hulsewe leads the Wildcats with 5.5 boards.

The Braves are 3-3 in conference play. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 5.5 fewer made shots on average than the 11.1 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Braves match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.1 points. Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

