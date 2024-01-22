Alcorn State takes on Prairie View A&M in conference showdown

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 1-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 1-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Brian Myles and the Prairie View A&M Panthers visit Jeremiah Kendall and the Alcorn State Braves in SWAC play.

The Braves have gone 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State gives up 84.1 points and has been outscored by 16.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Alcorn State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 69.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 84.1 Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Panthers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Charles Smith IV is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.