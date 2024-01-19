Alcorn State hosts Cisse and Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 1-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 1-2 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Alcorn State Braves after Jonathan Cisse scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 93-61 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves are 1-0 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks sixth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Jeremiah Kendall leads the Braves with 7.2 boards.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kehlin Farooq averaging 2.9.

Alcorn State scores 68.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.5 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Braves. Kendall is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Cisse is averaging 10.9 points for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 11.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

