Alcorn State faces Alabama A&M on 12-game losing streak

Alcorn State Braves (1-13, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-12, 2-0 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State enters the matchup with Alabama A&M as losers of 12 games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is 0-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 0-1 in conference play. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 4.1.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Kendall is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 67.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points.

