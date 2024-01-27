Live Radio
Alcorn State defeats Florida A&M 76-67

The Associated Press

January 27, 2024, 6:46 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Byron Joshua scored 16 points as Alcorn State beat Florida A&M 76-67 on Saturday night.

Joshua added six assists for the Braves (4-15, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Stephen Byard scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Jalen Hawkins shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Speer led the Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Morrell Schramm added 12 points for Florida A&M. Jordan Chatman also had nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

