Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M square off in conference showdown

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 1-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-15, 1-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremiah Kendall and the Alcorn State Braves host Brian Myles and the Prairie View A&M Panthers in SWAC action.

The Braves have gone 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 2-2 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M is ninth in the SWAC scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Javontae Hopkins averaging 8.0.

Alcorn State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

The Braves and Panthers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Braves. Kendall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Andre Nunley is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Hopkins is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.