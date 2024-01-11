Albury leads Queens against Stetson after 27-point performance

Stetson Hatters (10-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (10-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-10, 1-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Stetson Hatters after Deyton Albury scored 27 points in Queens’ 78-75 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Royals have gone 6-1 at home. Queens has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hatters are 2-1 in conference play. Stetson has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Queens averages 79.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 70.5 Stetson allows. Stetson’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Queens has given up to its opponents (48.0%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albury is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Jalen Blackmon averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 22.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Alec Oglesby is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 86.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.