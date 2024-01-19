Albury and Queens host North Florida

Queens Royals (7-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (7-12, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-9, 3-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the North Florida Ospreys after Deyton Albury scored 23 points in Queens’ 79-77 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 8-2 on their home court. North Florida has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Royals have gone 1-3 against ASUN opponents. Queens is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

North Florida is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 78.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.2 North Florida allows.

The Ospreys and Royals meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Chris Ashby averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Albury is shooting 54.3% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 78.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

