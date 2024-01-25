Albany (NY) plays Maine after Marshall’s 26-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-9, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-10, 1-3 America East) Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-9, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-10, 1-3 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Maine Black Bears after Amar’e Marshall scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 98-89 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Black Bears have gone 3-2 at home. Maine is ninth in the America East in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Peter Filipovity leads the Black Bears with 7.6 boards.

The Great Danes have gone 2-2 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Maine is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 11.7 more points per game (78.6) than Maine allows (66.9).

The Black Bears and Great Danes meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 steals. Filipovity is shooting 59.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Marshall is averaging 16.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

