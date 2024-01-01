Albany (NY) plays Harvard after Thomas’ 32-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) at Harvard Crimson (8-4) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) at Harvard Crimson (8-4)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the Harvard Crimson after Sebastian Thomas scored 32 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-69 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Crimson are 5-1 on their home court. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 2.3.

The Great Danes are 2-5 on the road. Albany (NY) averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Harvard averages 73.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.5 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Harvard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chisom Okpara is averaging 17.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Crimson. Malik Mack is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

