Albany (NY) faces Bryant following Marshall’s 30-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (11-7, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-8, 2-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Amar’e Marshall scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 97-76 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes have gone 5-1 in home games. Albany (NY) is third in the America East with 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 9.5.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in conference play. Bryant is fourth in the America East with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.9.

Albany (NY) averages 78.1 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 75.6 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Albany (NY) allows.

The Great Danes and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Great Danes. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Sherif Kenney averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Timberlake is shooting 63.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

