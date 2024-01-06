Alabama visits Vanderbilt after Manjon’s 23-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -13.5;…

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -13.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays the Alabama Crimson Tide after Ezra Manjon scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 69-53 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Commodores have gone 5-4 at home. Vanderbilt has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crimson Tide are 0-1 on the road. Alabama leads the SEC scoring 92.8 points per game while shooting 49.3%.

Vanderbilt is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Alabama allows to opponents. Alabama averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Vanderbilt allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasos Kamateros is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 6.7 points.

Mark Sears is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

