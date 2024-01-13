Alabama visits Mississippi State after Sears’ 31-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mark Sears scored 31 points in Alabama’s 74-47 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Mississippi State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide are 2-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 90.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Alabama has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.1 points. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 87.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

