Alabama State visits Texas Southern after Madlock’s 30-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (10-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-12, 4-3 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama State Hornets (10-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-12, 4-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Texas Southern Tigers after Antonio Madlock scored 30 points in Alabama State’s 74-67 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Texas Southern has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 5-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.4.

Texas Southern scores 67.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 70.2 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 71.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 72.6 Texas Southern allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Madlock is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.