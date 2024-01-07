Alabama State visits Martin and UAPB

Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Alabama State Hornets after Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 20 points in UAPB’s 63-62 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions are 4-2 on their home court. UAPB leads the SWAC with 85.1 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Hornets are 1-0 in conference play. Alabama State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UAPB makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Alabama State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Hornets square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 16.7 points.

CJ Hines is averaging 10.6 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 80.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.