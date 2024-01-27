Alabama State plays Prairie View A&M after Range’s 20-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (9-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 2-3 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (9-9, 4-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 2-3 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Isaiah Range scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 72-55 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Javontae Hopkins averaging 2.3.

The Hornets are 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Prairie View A&M scores 70.4 points per game, equal to what Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers. Hopkins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Range averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 38.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

