Alabama State plays Mississippi Valley State, looks to break road slide

Alabama State Hornets (5-8) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Hornets visit Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils play their first home game after going 0-13 to start the season. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hornets have gone 0-7 away from home. Alabama State is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Reginald Reynolds is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Ubong Okon is averaging 2.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 47.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

