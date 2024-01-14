Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-14, 2-2 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-14, 2-2 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (8-9, 3-1 SWAC)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama State Hornets face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.

The Hornets have a 5-8 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-12 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M has a 0-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama State scores 70.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.0 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

