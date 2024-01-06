Alabama State faces Mississippi Valley State for conference showdown

Alabama State Hornets (5-8) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (5-8) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rayquan Brown and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils host Antonio Madlock and the Alabama State Hornets.

The Delta Devils play their first home game after going 0-13 to start the season. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 0-7 on the road. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.6.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Delta Devils. Brown is averaging 13.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Madlock is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 47.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

