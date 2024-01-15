Alabama State faces Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-14, 2-2 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-14, 2-2 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (8-9, 3-1 SWAC)

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama State Hornets square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in Mobile, Alabama.

The Hornets are 5-8 in non-conference play. Alabama State leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 39.9 boards. Ubong Okon leads the Hornets with 6.8 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 1-12 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tucker averaging 3.4.

Alabama State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 69.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.3 Alabama State gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.