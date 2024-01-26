Alabama plays LSU following Sears’ 22-point game

LSU Tigers (11-8, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

LSU Tigers (11-8, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama plays the LSU Tigers after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 79-75 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 9-1 in home games. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Sears averaging 7.8.

The Tigers are 3-3 in conference games. LSU scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Alabama makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). LSU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Alabama allows.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

