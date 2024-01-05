Alabama A&M visits UAPB after French’s 34-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe French scored 34 points in UAPB’s 125-75 victory against the Ecclesia Royals.

The Golden Lions are 4-1 in home games. UAPB is eighth in the SWAC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Ismael Plet paces the Golden Lions with 6.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-9 on the road. Alabama A&M has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

UAPB is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (49.3%).

The Golden Lions and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad Williams is averaging 19.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Lions. French is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 82.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

