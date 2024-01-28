Alabama A&M takes on Prairie View A&M on 4-game slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-16, 2-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 2-4 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-16, 2-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 2-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M enters the matchup against Prairie View A&M as losers of four games in a row.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 against conference opponents. Alabama A&M gives up 83.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.3 points per game.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

The Panthers and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Gazelas is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.8 points. Charles Smith IV is averaging 14 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Dailin Smith is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

