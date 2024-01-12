Alabama A&M hosts Evans and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-13, 2-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Ken Evans scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 73-63 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M is sixth in the SWAC scoring 70.1 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 70.3 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 84.6 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Peek-Green is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.7 points. Dailin Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Chase Adams is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Tigers. Evans is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

