Akron visits Bass and Kent State

Akron Zips (13-4, 5-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Akron Zips (13-4, 5-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on the Akron Zips after Reggie Bass scored 23 points in Kent State’s 83-76 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Golden Flashes are 5-3 in home games. Kent State is third in the MAC scoring 78.2 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Zips are 5-0 in MAC play. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 9.4.

Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.7 points for the Golden Flashes. Chris Payton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Freeman is averaging 18.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

