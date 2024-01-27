Akron takes on Miami (OH), aims for 5th straight road win

Akron Zips (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-10, 3-4 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (15-4, 7-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hits the road against Miami (OH) trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The RedHawks have gone 6-3 at home. Miami (OH) scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Zips are 7-0 in MAC play. Akron is third in the MAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Kaleb Thornton averaging 2.9.

Miami (OH) averages 74.1 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.5 Akron allows. Akron has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Zips face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

