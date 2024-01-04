Akron hosts Bowling Green following Hill’s 35-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Akron Zips after Marcus Hill scored 35 points in Bowling Green’s 92-90 overtime win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Zips have gone 5-0 at home. Akron averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-0 against conference opponents. Bowling Green averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Akron makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Bowling Green has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Falcons match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is shooting 59.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Hill is averaging 20.4 points for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.