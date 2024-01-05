Akron hosts Bowling Green after Hill’s 35-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Akron Zips after Marcus Hill scored 35 points in Bowling Green’s 92-90 overtime win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Zips are 5-0 in home games. Akron scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-0 in conference play. Bowling Green has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 17.9 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Hill is averaging 20.4 points for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

