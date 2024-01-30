Akron faces Eastern Michigan following Ali’s 23-point outing

Akron Zips (15-5, 7-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-11, 2-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (15-5, 7-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-11, 2-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Ali Ali scored 23 points in Akron’s 70-68 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Eagles are 7-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Ellerbe averaging 3.6.

The Zips are 7-1 in conference matchups. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kaleb Thornton averaging 2.8.

Eastern Michigan averages 67.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 65.8 Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The Eagles and Zips square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Zips. Ali is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.