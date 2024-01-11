Ajayi leads Pepperdine against Pacific after 27-point performance

Pacific Tigers (6-11, 0-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-2 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-11, 0-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 0-2 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the Pacific Tigers after Michael Ajayi scored 27 points in Pepperdine’s 78-72 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves are 7-3 on their home court. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-2 in WCC play. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 5.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 1.6.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Anderson is averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Waves. Ajayi is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Judson Martindale is averaging 10.2 points for the Tigers. Denson is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

