Air Force visits UNLV after Boone’s 21-point performance

Air Force Falcons (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-8, 2-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-8, 2-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the Air Force Falcons after Keylan Boone scored 21 points in UNLV’s 78-75 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Rebels have gone 6-2 at home. UNLV is eighth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Falcons are 0-5 in MWC play. Air Force has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV scores 76.6 points, 7.9 more per game than the 68.7 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 67.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 70.1 UNLV gives up to opponents.

The Rebels and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12 points and 6.4 assists for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jeffrey Mills is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.