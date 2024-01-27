Air Force visits Fresno State following Taylor’s 22-point outing

Air Force Falcons (8-10, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-11, 1-5 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Air Force Falcons (8-10, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-11, 1-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on the Fresno State Bulldogs after Ethan Taylor scored 22 points in Air Force’s 90-58 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 in home games. Fresno State is fourth in the MWC with 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Enoch Boakye averaging 6.4.

The Falcons are 1-5 in MWC play. Air Force is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Fresno State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Air Force averages 68.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 73.1 Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Pope is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Taylor is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.