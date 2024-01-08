Air Force takes on Nevada, looks to stop 4-game slide

Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force enters the matchup against Nevada as losers of four games in a row.

The Wolf Pack are 8-0 on their home court. Nevada averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Falcons are 0-1 against MWC opponents. Air Force averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

