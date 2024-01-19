Air Force hosts New Mexico following Joseph’s 26-point performance

New Mexico Lobos (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-9, 0-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-9, 0-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays the Air Force Falcons after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 99-86 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons are 4-5 on their home court. Air Force has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lobos are 3-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico averages 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Air Force makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). New Mexico averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeffrey Mills is averaging 7.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Jaelen House is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Lobos. JT Toppin is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.