Air Force hosts New Mexico after Petraitis’ 22-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (15-3, 3-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-9, 0-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -11; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on the New Mexico Lobos after Rytis Petraitis scored 22 points in Air Force’s 78-69 overtime loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Falcons have gone 4-5 in home games. Air Force is 4-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lobos are 3-2 in MWC play. New Mexico is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Air Force averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 17.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Petraitis is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

JT Toppin is averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

