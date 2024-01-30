Air Force hosts Griffin and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (11-9, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-11, 1-6 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-9, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-11, 1-6 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the Air Force Falcons after Sam Griffin scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 79-76 overtime victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Falcons are 4-6 in home games. Air Force has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys have gone 4-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Air Force is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Beau Becker is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Brendan Wenzel is averaging 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cowboys. Griffin is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.