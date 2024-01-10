Aidoo leads No. 5 Tennessee against Mississippi State after 24-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Volunteers (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee visits the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jonas Aidoo scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 90-64 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 9.0.

The Volunteers are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Mississippi State scores 75.2 points, 10.9 more per game than the 64.3 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Matthews is averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.