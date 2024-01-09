Aidoo and No. 5 Tennessee host Mississippi State

Tennessee Volunteers (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jonas Aidoo scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 90-64 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in home games. Mississippi State has a 9-2 record against teams over .500.

The Volunteers have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

