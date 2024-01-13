Agee scores 24, Bowling Green knocks off Northern Illinois 83-72

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Rashaun Agee had 24 points in Bowling Green’s 83-72 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday night.…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Rashaun Agee had 24 points in Bowling Green’s 83-72 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday night.

Agee had nine rebounds for the Falcons (12-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Hill scored 20 points while shooting 6 of 17 from the field and 8 for 13 from the line, and added four steals. Da’Shawn Phillip had 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Huskies (6-10, 0-4) were led by David Coit, who posted 27 points and three steals. Northern Illinois also got 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Xavier Amos. Nasir Muhammad also put up 12 points and two steals. The Huskies prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

