Adams-Woods, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies to host Tsimbila and the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fordham Rams (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-4, 1-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mika Adams-Woods and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies host Abdou Tsimbila and the Fordham Rams.

The Bonnies are 5-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Rams have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Bonaventure makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Fordham has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams-Woods is averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Tsimbila is averaging 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

