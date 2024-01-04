Live Radio
Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 10:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona’s McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado.

Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night’s game.

In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona’s rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense.

An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

