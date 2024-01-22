Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-10, 1-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-11, 4-2 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-10, 1-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-11, 4-2 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Tyson Acuff scored 30 points in Eastern Michigan’s 85-67 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos are 3-4 in home games. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-5 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC allowing 75.0 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Western Michigan averages 74.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Broncos. B. Artis White is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Acuff is averaging 22.2 points for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.