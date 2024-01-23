Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 30-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-10, 1-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-11, 4-2 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-10, 1-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-11, 4-2 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Tyson Acuff scored 30 points in Eastern Michigan’s 85-67 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos are 3-4 on their home court. Western Michigan is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-5 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

Western Michigan averages 74.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Broncos. Javonte Brown is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Acuff is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 22.2 points. Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 47.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

